This Weekend Is The Only Time To See A Christmas Classic For Free

I grew up on this animated Christmas special. It has continued to be seen and loved for generations. But now it is only available on a subsection TV service. Except…

I grew up on this animated Christmas special. It has continued to be seen and loved for generations. But now it is only available on a subsection TV service. Except this weekend.

Yahoo News says ''A Charlie Brown Christmas'' is no longer airing on network TV and now requires a subscription to Apple TV+ to watch it during the holidays. Apple is cutting people a break this weekend and allowing them to watch the holiday special for free on Saturday and Sunday. Wiktionary defines Charlie's Xmas tree as ''a Christmas tree considered unattractive and undesirable by normal standards, often small and sparse.''

If this is a TV show you have never seen. It's a must. Plus the kids will love it. If you don't feel the need to dance when Linus plays his little piano in the show, something is wrong.

