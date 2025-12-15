Man Seeks Full-Time “Girlfriend” On LinkedIn

Backstage Country
If you are looking for a new love. This probably is not the place to go look for him or her. But it's getting a lot of interest.

In this photo illustration, the LinkedIn app is seen on a mobile phone
If you are looking for a new love. This probably is not the place to go look for him or her. But it's getting a lot of interest.

WJLA says an Indian man posted a job ad for a girlfriend on LinkedIn. The ad listed job responsibilities, including going on dates, having movie nights, and attending family events.  The man clarified it was a light-hearted post.  He has received many applications but has yet to find the perfect "candidate."

The full ad reads … "This is a full-time hybrid role for a Girlfriend based in Gurugram, with some flexibility for remote interactions. The role involves nurturing and maintaining a strong emotional connection, engaging in meaningful conversations, providing companionship, mutual support, and participating in activities or hobbies with the partner. Active communication, respect, and understanding will form the foundation of this role. The role also encompasses collaborative decision-making and fostering a positive and supportive relationship environment. Ability to balance personal and shared goals in the relationship. Interest in shared hobbies, activities, or developing new experiences together. Willingness to support and grow within a partnership."

Sometimes you find love in strange places.

