Moms of Country Stars Walk Runway at National Finals Rodeo Fashion Show

The National Finals Rodeo week featured a heartwarming event for nearby bars and venues, with the participation of Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson, and Miranda Lambert in a dedicated NFR fashion…

A split image of Ella Langley on the left, Lainey Wilson in the middle, and Miranda Lambert on the right.
The National Finals Rodeo week featured a heartwarming event for nearby bars and venues, with the participation of Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson, and Miranda Lambert in a dedicated NFR fashion show honoring their mothers. The showcase centered on family support in country music, emphasizing how each mother has shaped her daughter's career through mentorship, encouragement, and example.

All three moms — those of Lambert, Wilson, and Langley — were celebrated for their influence, noted for the same charisma and crowd connection their daughters display on stage. The artists framed the moment as a tribute to the generations behind them as they continue building momentum in their own careers.

There is growing speculation that 2026 could bring new music, expanded projects, or potential collaborations among the trio, who have previously joined forces. Lambert produced and co-wrote Langley's single Choosin' Texas, and Lambert and Wilson teamed with Reba McEntire on Trailblazer.

Langley is on an accelerated path through her career as she enters 2026. She has received three CMA awards and has established several key achievements in her industry; therefore, she will continue to advance. She has a song called "Cowboy Friends" that will be featured in the upcoming Paramount Series "Landman", which will provide her with even greater opportunities for exposure nationally and internationally.

The runway moment resonated deeply with fans, especially after Langley shared her reaction online. "Did this video make me shed a tear? Yes, it did," she posted to her Instagram story. She also expressed how moved she felt watching her mom and the other mothers walk the runway, underscoring the personal weight of the experience and the pride behind the celebration.

She noted in one post that a highlight of her career was the Fashion Show and the importance of it emotionally to both herself and the other women who assisted them in building their careers together.

