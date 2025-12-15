Backstage Country
Some Walmarts Locking Up Dog Treats To Prevent Theft

Rob Tanner
Dog Poops on American Airlines Flight

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

I think we are all aware that the world has gotten really awful for retailers. They are trying to deal with a rising amount of theft. How to deal with it is an issue. Here is the latest product to go under lock and key.

The Nerd Stash says a Michigan Walmart is locking dog treats in glass cases because of shoplifters.  Shoppers now need an associate to open the case to access the snacks. Some speculate that it's a tactic to encourage online shopping over in-store purchases. Some Walmarts also lock up deodorant, perfume, and underwear to prevent shoplifting 

The Internet reacts  … 

“Has it gotten so bad that we are locking up $3.99 box of bones?” 

“Is this a thing now or was a just in a ruff part of town?” 

“To be fair, dogs rarely have self control and will steal food”

Rob Tanner
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
