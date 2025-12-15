Some Walmarts Locking Up Dog Treats To Prevent Theft
I think we are all aware that the world has gotten really awful for retailers. They are trying to deal with a rising amount of theft. How to deal with it is an issue. Here is the latest product to go under lock and key.
The Nerd Stash says a Michigan Walmart is locking dog treats in glass cases because of shoplifters. Shoppers now need an associate to open the case to access the snacks. Some speculate that it's a tactic to encourage online shopping over in-store purchases. Some Walmarts also lock up deodorant, perfume, and underwear to prevent shoplifting
The Internet reacts …
“Has it gotten so bad that we are locking up $3.99 box of bones?”
“Is this a thing now or was a just in a ruff part of town?”
“To be fair, dogs rarely have self control and will steal food”