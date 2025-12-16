This time of year we can get really fancy or elaborate with our recipes. But, sometimes you need something quick and simple that everyone will love. This Dishin' With Debbie Cinnamon Roll Pigs In A Blanket recipe fits that bill. Who needs to add stress to their already busy schedule by complicating the snacks?

Everyone loves Pigs in A Blanket, right? I mean the chefy chefs turn their noses up at such a basic treat. But when you attend a party...what's the first thing to disappear from the buffet table? So, I got to thinking what else I could do with dough and cocktail franks. Why not go in a sweet direction? And that's how this Dishin' With Debbie Cinnamon Roll Pigs in a Blanket recipe came to life.

This one requires 2 ingredients. But, the result is 10/10. And the best part, it goes great as a snack that dips its toe into dessert or a brunch or breakfast item. Trust me, folks will love them. And instead of the traditional crescent dough used in the Pigs In A Blanket, we're using canned cinnamon roll dough!

So grab your little smokies and your favorite cinnamon rolls and get ready for your guests to be wowed! Here's the recipe...if you can call it that!

1 can cinnamon rolls

1 package smoked cocktail franks