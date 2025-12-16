Fans Criticized Tim McGraw’s Fringe Pants — Here’s How He Responded

Country fans never miss a detail, case in point, Tim McGraw and his fashion choices. The country icon recently donned fringe pants during a performance. The internet did what it does best: zoomed in and formed opinions. Some fans loved the bold look. Others? Not so much, and let McGraw know. And yes, he noticed.

'I Don’t Give a Good D— What Anybody Thinks'

In a viral TikTok shared by @rtthebest1, McGraw addressed the criticisms about his pants, comparing them to the ones Lainey Wilson usually wears. “I have to admit, I got some strange comments on my pants that I wore last Saturday night. So, I decided to just screw it, double down,” the “Standing Room Only” singer told the audience, standing with one hand on his hip while wearing another pair of fringe pants.

“I’ve been doing this for 35 years, I don’t give a good d— what anybody thinks. That’s how my momma taught me.”

Fans’ Reactions

Fans cheered on McGraw’s no-nonsense attitude towards the criticisms. However, one fan said, “Those pants were bad though.” Other fans were unbothered, though, and couldn’t care less whatever the Louisiana native wore on stage. “Tim could wear a paper bag and look fantastic.” Another wrote, “He looks D— good in ANY pants!!”