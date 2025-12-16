General Hospital Icon Passes Away At 78
I was just a young kid when the TV soap opera General Hospital had the Luke and Laura love story. But I remember teenage girls and guys gathering around the TV to watch the show daily. It really was watched by everybody during that time period. Sad news about the man who played Luke on the show.
The Daily Express says "General Hospital" star Anthony Geary has passed away at age 78 due to complications from an operation in Amsterdam. Geary is remembered for his iconic role as Luke Spencer on the long-running soap opera. Fans are expressing their sadness and sending prayers to his family for their loss.
Tony’s love interest from ‘’General Hospital, Genie Francis, tells Us Weekly, "No star burned brighter than Tony Geary. He was one of a kind. Working with him was always exciting. You never knew what might happen. I will miss him terribly, but I was so lucky to be his partner.’’
RIP Tony.