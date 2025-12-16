Ozempic For Cats: Coming Soon
Is your cat too fat? Help may be on the way soon. Not sure if this is a great idea, but I guess we shall find out.
OKAVA Pharmaceuticals has completed a successful clinical trial for a feline weight loss drug nicknamed MEOW-1. The drug, OKV-119, improves insulin sensitivity and helps with fat loss in cats. The pet meds company hopes the drug will be available by 2028 or 2029. OKAVA says, “OKV-119 is administered as an implant just below the skin, which will slowly release the drug into the cat’s system for up to six months. OKV-119 is designed to mimic many of the physiological effects of fasting — improved insulin sensitivity, reduced fat mass, and more efficient energy metabolism — without requiring significant changes in feeding routines or disrupting the human–animal bond that often centers around food.”
This sounds like miracle stuff, but we just don't know what may happen as far as long-term side effects.