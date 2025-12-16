Backstage Country
Ozempic For Cats: Coming Soon

Is your cat too fat? Help may be on the way soon. Not sure if this is a great idea, but I guess we shall find out. OKAVA Pharmaceuticals has…

Rob Tanner

Is your cat too fat? Help may be on the way soon. Not sure if this is a great idea, but I guess we shall find out.

OKAVA Pharmaceuticals has completed a successful clinical trial for a feline weight loss drug nicknamed MEOW-1. The drug, OKV-119, improves insulin sensitivity and helps with fat loss in cats. The pet meds company hopes the drug will be available by 2028 or 2029. OKAVA says, “OKV-119 is administered as an implant just below the skin, which will slowly release the drug into the cat’s system for up to six months. OKV-119 is designed to mimic many of the physiological effects of fasting — improved insulin sensitivity, reduced fat mass, and more efficient energy metabolism — without requiring significant changes in feeding routines or disrupting the human–animal bond that often centers around food.”

This sounds like miracle stuff, but we just don't know what may happen as far as long-term side effects.

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
