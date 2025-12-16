Ozempic For Cats: Coming Soon

Is your cat too fat? Help may be on the way soon. Not sure if this is a great idea, but I guess we shall find out.

OKAVA Pharmaceuticals has completed a successful clinical trial for a feline weight loss drug nicknamed MEOW-1. The drug, OKV-119, improves insulin sensitivity and helps with fat loss in cats. The pet meds company hopes the drug will be available by 2028 or 2029. OKAVA says, “OKV-119 is administered as an implant just below the skin, which will slowly release the drug into the cat’s system for up to six months. OKV-119 is designed to mimic many of the physiological effects of fasting — improved insulin sensitivity, reduced fat mass, and more efficient energy metabolism — without requiring significant changes in feeding routines or disrupting the human–animal bond that often centers around food.”