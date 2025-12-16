Real Tree Or Artificial And What Most Plan To Go With

Many people have very strong opinions about this subject. I'm talking about real tree or artificial. You're usually on one side or the other with no wiggle room. We grew up with artificial trees. But, I know folks who must do the real ones. There's no right or wrong answer.

A new survey by Westchester Magazine reveal that 40% of people plan to use artificial Christmas trees instead of real ones this year. Otherwise, 30% intend to purchase sustainable or environmentally friendly holiday decorations.

And, 25% plan to incorporate virtual reality experiences into their celebrations. So, we probably know where they fall on the spectrum of real tree or artificial. Listen, I love the look and smell as well as nostalgia of a real tree.

We have some dear friends who not only insist on getting a real tree every year. But, they have to get a huge one...like 14 feet. In fact, they said it became a determining factor when they were house hunting. The ceilings needed to be tall enough for the big real tree. And it's stunning. In fact, it's the picture used at the beginning of this post.

They use a ladder and thousands of lights to decorate their real tree. It's one of the things I look forward to every year...seeing their real tree go up. They were our neighbors for a while, and we nicknamed them the Griswolds like from the Christmas Vacation movie. My husband was recruited to help harness the tree and anchor it to their wall each year. LOL.