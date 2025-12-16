Something To Hang Your Hat On-Fill Your Own Cup

In case you've missed our Something To Hang Your Hat On newsletter, I wanted to share some samples of previous issues. This is a feature we did on our show once upon a time. And I've incorporated the inspirational stories into weekly newsletters that also include highlights from our show and Dishin' WIth Debbie recipes. Make sure you subscribe at Country1037fm.com/Debbie.

So, I feel this past issue is pertinent to re-examine as we move closer to the holidays. It never fails that by the time we reach Christmas, we've run our bodies and souls' tanks down to empty. We don't plan to do it. But, it happens nonetheless. This Something To Hang Your Hat On issue expresses why it's so important to take care of yourself. In other words, don't be so busy filling other people's cups that you forget to top yours off. I hope you enjoy Fill Your Own Cup.

We’re all familiar with that safety procedure speech the flight attendants present to us every time we take a trip. And one of the things that always sticks out to me the most is the part about the oxygen masks. That strikes me as important, not only because we all need oxygen, but because of the order in which they remind us to proceed with the masks if needed. They always tell us to place the mask on ourself first before attempting to place one on anyone else. It’s not selfish at all. The reasoning behind this, obviously, is to make sure we remain conscious and able so we can help others. After all, if we don’t take care of ourselves first, there’s no way we can be of any help to anyone else.