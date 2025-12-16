We all struggle each year to come with the perfect gits for each and every loved one. But some of them don't really land. To help you out datingadvice.com has some pointers to avoid the worst Christmas gifts for you sweetie.

Some of these should be no-brainers. But we shouldn't assume everyone is up to speed. You should know by now that ladies don't like anything that reminds them of trying to get in shape...unless they specifically ask for it. And, 'gifting' her with something to 'help' with the household chores is typically also off the list unless she has told you otherwise. Those probably fall onto the worst Christmas gifts for your sweetie list.

And, guys, if you panic and grab something from the counter at the drugstore checkout, she will know. She's been in that store, too. She's well aware of those gifts and the lack of thought and prep that go into them. So, it's best to avoid those unless they are planned for a gag gift. Those also land on the worst Christmas gifts list, too.

Without further adieu...here's the top five worst Christmas gifts for your sweetie.

5. Unrequested Self Help books

4. Last minute gifts from the drugstore

3. Personal hygiene products

2. Cleaning supplies/vacuum cleaner