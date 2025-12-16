Backstage Country
Worst Christmas Gifts For Your Sweetie

Debbie Nance
(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

We all struggle each year to come with the perfect gits for each and every loved one. But some of them don't really land. To help you out datingadvice.com has some pointers to avoid the worst Christmas gifts for you sweetie.

Some of these should be no-brainers. But we shouldn't assume everyone is up to speed. You should know by now that ladies don't like anything that reminds them of trying to get in shape...unless they specifically ask for it. And, 'gifting' her with something to 'help' with the household chores is typically also off the list unless she has told you otherwise. Those probably fall onto the worst Christmas gifts for your sweetie list.

And, guys, if you panic and grab something from the counter at the drugstore checkout, she will know. She's been in that store, too. She's well aware of those gifts and the lack of thought and prep that go into them. So, it's best to avoid those unless they are planned for a gag gift. Those also land on the worst Christmas gifts list, too.

Without further adieu...here's the top five worst Christmas gifts for your sweetie.

5. Unrequested Self Help books

4. Last minute gifts from the drugstore

3. Personal hygiene products

2. Cleaning supplies/vacuum cleaner

  1. Diet book/weight loss program membership
Debbie NanceEditor
Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.
