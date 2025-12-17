Dishin’ With Debbie-Stuffed Tenderloin For Christmas

Growing up in Texas, we usually had barbecue brisket and or a special glazed ham for Christmas dinner. It was always yummy, and I loved it. But, after my husband and I got married, I was introduced to his family’s favorite Christmas meal. They always had Stuffed Tenderloin. It was a recipe that my mother-in-law had found many years ago in a cooking section of the newspaper, I believe. And, she says after all those years of searching for the perfect Christmas meal, this was the show stopper.

Before finding this stuffed tenderloin recipe, my husband's family rotated different dishes with a theme of Christmas around the world. One year might have a French influence, another an Italian spin and so forth. But when his mom found this, it became the show stopper.

The star of the dinner was a melt-in-your-mouth tenderloin of beef stuffed with the most delicious bread crumb, mushroom, garlic and parmesan cheese mixture. It’s topped with an amazing sauce of butter, worchestershire sauce and mushrooms. I had never had anything like it, much less made anything this fancy! I thought it would take a gourmet chef to put something like that together, but I was shocked at how easy this stuffed tenderloin was.

It just tastes like it was made by a professional chef. And it can be assembled the night before, so your Christmas meal comes together in no time…more time for gifts and family! It smells unbelievable, and it reminds me of so many Christmases. We love this stuffed tenderloin for Christmas. I hope it becomes a special part of your family celebration.

Ingredients

4-6 pound whole beef tenderloin

medium onion, chopped

1 lb mushrooms, chopped

1 cup bread crumbs made from french bread loaf

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup Madeira

4 T butter

olive oil

cracked black pepper

For the sauce, we melt butter in saucepan with some sliced mushrooms and worchestershire sauce and serve as an optional sauce over the meat.

Directions