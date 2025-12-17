How Often Does Charlotte Get A White Christmas?

Snow is so beautiful. I know it can be messy and uncomfortably freezing. But a white Christmas is what dreams are made of, right? But how often does Charlotte actually get a white Christmas? I was wondering that same thing myself when suddenly WCNC gave me all the information I sought.

According to their report, Charlotte weather records dating as far back at 1878 allow us to examine data for 147 years. Ok...that's sufficient! And, here's what we find. During all that time we only had a white Christmas 4 times. Those years were 1880, 1909, 1947 and 2010. And I actually remember the snow of 2010.

Furthermore, the stats indicate experiencing a white Christmas only stands a 3% chance. In case you're wondering, the 'snowiest' Christmas happened in 1947, with 5.8 inches recorded. The snow of 2010 was only .4 inches. But, it was magical to us and our then 9 year old.

The educated weather types explain a lot of scientific reasons it's so rare for Charlotte to have a white Christmas. They explain it's a bit early in the cold season and Arctic air masses aren't locked in yet. I don't know about all that...I just know every kid and some adults I know dream of such a thing.

Sadly, they say we're more likely to have 70 degree Christmases than snowy ones. But no matter what, I'll keep dreaming. Last time we had a white Christmas in Charlotte, my in-laws were visiting. And since my father-in-law spent his life as a photographer, he captured beautiful pics for us. The one you see at the beginning of this post was his handy work. It's our houes blanketed in snow. And it served as our Christmas card picture the following year.