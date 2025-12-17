Roomba Files For Bankruptcy
It's kind of strange the way some items become really popular, then they disappear. The reason behind this is obviously competition.
Newsweek magazine says the company that makes the Roomba robot vacuum has filed for bankruptcy after 35 years in business. The company cited increased competition and tariffs as the reason for seeking Chapter 11 protection. The iRobot Corporation will be wholly acquired by its primary manufacturer, Picea Robotics. The company is currently worth $140 million. It was worth $4 billion during the pandemic.
I remember owning one of these many years ago. They were not very reliable in the beginning, but with the progress of robotics, they got much better. Today, cleaning robots do a pretty good job. Our new one even vacuums and mops!