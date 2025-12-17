Backstage Country
Roomba Files For Bankruptcy

It’s kind of strange the way some items become really popular, then they disappear. The reason behind this is obviously competition. Newsweek magazine says the company that makes the Roomba…

Rob Tanner

SOMERVILLE, MA – SEPTEMBER 25: iRobot's Roomba (TM) Intelligent FloorVac – billed as the first automatic floor cleaner in the U.S., is demonstrated at the company headquarters September 25, 2002 in Somerville, Massachusets. Roomba's unique advanced navigation technology allows it to clean all hosehold floor serfaces, including carpet, tile, wood and linoleum. The Roomba Inteligent FloorVac is available for $199, at Brookstone, The Sharper Image and Hammacher Schlemmer. iRobot has been building and developing advanced robotic systems for the U.S. Department of Defense, the military, law enforcement, energy, cleaning and toy industries for the past 12 years.

(Photo by Douglas McFadd/Getty Images)

It's kind of strange the way some items become really popular, then they disappear. The reason behind this is obviously competition.

Newsweek magazine says the company that makes the Roomba robot vacuum has filed for bankruptcy after 35 years in business. The company cited increased competition and tariffs as the reason for seeking Chapter 11 protection.  The iRobot Corporation will be wholly acquired by its primary manufacturer, Picea Robotics. The company is currently worth $140 million. It was worth $4 billion during the pandemic.

I remember owning one of these many years ago. They were not very reliable in the beginning, but with the progress of robotics, they got much better. Today, cleaning robots do a pretty good job. Our new one even vacuums and mops!

