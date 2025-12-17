Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Something To Hang Your Hat On-Not Everything Needs To Make Sense

As we wind down this year, I think it’s important to get an extra dose of inspiration to get to the finish line. Times are tough for everyone right now….

Debbie Nance
new pizza restaurant in fort mill something to hang your hat on
Debbie Nance

As we wind down this year, I think it's important to get an extra dose of inspiration to get to the finish line. Times are tough for everyone right now. And I hope my Something To Hang Your Hat On newsletter provides a little happiness and hope for you when you need it most. If you haven't subscribed, do so at country1037fm.com/Debbie. So this is a little sample of what you can expect in the newsletter...along with highlights from our show, recipes and more!

This one is about avoiding over analyzing things. Sometimes you just need to enjoy it...don't overthink life!

“Not Everything Needs To Make Sense To Be Enjoyed” 

If we spent our days trying to make sense of everything in the world, we’d be exhausted and confused. Sometimes we simply need to let things go and just enjoy life. I know that’s hard for so many, including myself. We often feel the need to put things in order and make sense of the chaos. But some things just don’t fit in the box we’re trying to put them in. And, as hard as it is to accept sometimes, not everything fits in the box.  

Take the example above. One of the most beloved foods in the world is one of those stubborn things. Pizza in most forms is round. But it’s delivered to you in a square box. Then as if we weren’t experiencing enough bedlam, we slice it into triangles. Mind. Blown.  

However, in all the times I’ve devoured a delicious pizza, I’ve never once questioned the madness. I simply enjoy each and every ooey, gooey, cheesy bite. And that’s what we need to remember about other things in life. Although something may not make complete sense to us, we shouldn’t hesitate to enjoy it. Maybe some relationships don’t make sense in the beginning. But if all parties are mutually agreeable to the friendship or partnership and having a nice time, don’t spend too much time over analyzing.  

I could go on and on with examples including jobs, life’s decisions and more...but the bottom line is...life is short, don’t get bogged down in too many trivial details. Just enjoy the round pizza in the square box, eaten as a triangle. And that’s Something To Hang Your Hat On. 

something to hang your hat on
Debbie NanceEditor
Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.
Related Stories
stuffed tenderloin
Human InterestDishin’ With Debbie-Stuffed Tenderloin For ChristmasDebbie Nance
Roomba Files For Bankruptcy
Human InterestRoomba Files For BankruptcyRob Tanner
white Christmas
Human InterestHow Often Does Charlotte Get A White Christmas?Debbie Nance
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect