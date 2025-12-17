Something To Hang Your Hat On-Not Everything Needs To Make Sense

As we wind down this year, I think it's important to get an extra dose of inspiration to get to the finish line. Times are tough for everyone right now. And I hope my Something To Hang Your Hat On newsletter provides a little happiness and hope for you when you need it most. If you haven't subscribed, do so at country1037fm.com/Debbie. So this is a little sample of what you can expect in the newsletter...along with highlights from our show, recipes and more!

This one is about avoiding over analyzing things. Sometimes you just need to enjoy it...don't overthink life!

“Not Everything Needs To Make Sense To Be Enjoyed”

If we spent our days trying to make sense of everything in the world, we’d be exhausted and confused. Sometimes we simply need to let things go and just enjoy life. I know that’s hard for so many, including myself. We often feel the need to put things in order and make sense of the chaos. But some things just don’t fit in the box we’re trying to put them in. And, as hard as it is to accept sometimes, not everything fits in the box.

Take the example above. One of the most beloved foods in the world is one of those stubborn things. Pizza in most forms is round. But it’s delivered to you in a square box. Then as if we weren’t experiencing enough bedlam, we slice it into triangles. Mind. Blown.

However, in all the times I’ve devoured a delicious pizza, I’ve never once questioned the madness. I simply enjoy each and every ooey, gooey, cheesy bite. And that’s what we need to remember about other things in life. Although something may not make complete sense to us, we shouldn’t hesitate to enjoy it. Maybe some relationships don’t make sense in the beginning. But if all parties are mutually agreeable to the friendship or partnership and having a nice time, don’t spend too much time over analyzing.