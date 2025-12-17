Top 10 Lucky New Year’s Foods

Backstage Country
On New Year's Day, most people have to partake in eating what they call a lucky food. Eating this is supposed to make the coming year better for you. Seems like this food is different in every part of the country or world. Here is the Top 10.

1. Black-eyed peas

2. Pork

3. Soba noodles

4. Pomegranate

5. Ring-shaped desserts

6. Sauerkraut

7. Kransekage

8. Tamales

9. Oliebollen

10. Round fruits

I grew up in the Cleveland, Ohio area. Every New Years Day my mother would insist I eat some Sauerkraut! It really just made me gag. How is that a great start to a new year?

