Top 10 Lucky New Year’s Foods
On New Year’s Day, most people have to partake in eating what they call a lucky food. Eating this is supposed to make the coming year better for you. Seems…
On New Year's Day, most people have to partake in eating what they call a lucky food. Eating this is supposed to make the coming year better for you. Seems like this food is different in every part of the country or world. Here is the Top 10.
According to a new article by 10Best
1. Black-eyed peas
2. Pork
3. Soba noodles
4. Pomegranate
5. Ring-shaped desserts
6. Sauerkraut
7. Kransekage
8. Tamales
9. Oliebollen
10. Round fruits
I grew up in the Cleveland, Ohio area. Every New Years Day my mother would insist I eat some Sauerkraut! It really just made me gag. How is that a great start to a new year?
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.