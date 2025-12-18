Jon Pardi Launches Christmas Tour in St. Augustine with $40,000 Donation to Florida Charities

The Christmas Show Tour launched in St. Augustine with a rowdy, high-energy performance that set the tone for Jon Pardi's festive run through Florida. With the help of a band consisting of 13 musicians — including some twin fiddles, horns, and lots of firework effects happening on stage — Jon Pardi performed a wonderful selection of classic holiday songs and new songs he wrote himself.

Fans were treated to a visual spectacle as Pardi took the stage in festive rhinestone western wear and Elvis-style jackets. His latest seasonal show displayed the fun, energetic "honky-tonk" vibe that is now commonplace within all of his productions. It also highlighted the excitement building for next year's international tour. It illustrated how seriously he takes his role as a showman and how involved he is in local communities.

Since its 2024 inception, the Starlight Fund, created by Jon and Summer Pardi, has continued its mission to strengthen communities by supporting youth enrichment and practical skill-building. According to its official website, the Starlight Fund "aims to empower the next generation to thrive professionally and to cultivate a workforce that not only excels but also contributes meaningfully to their communities. Its mission is to provide resources and opportunities to organizations supporting those in need, with a focus on those pursuing hands-on skills and education in these important fields.”

The Starlight Fund supports hands-on training in trades, agriculture, and construction. Offstage, the artist has leaned into Santa-style giving, donating $40,000 to local charities in each city visited. Beneficiaries have included St. Augustine Youth Services, St. Augustine Art Association, Little Smiles, and A Kids Place of Tampa Bay.

“They ask us every month starting in January, ‘Do you guys need some horns on the road?'” Pardi said. “So they're ready when we're ready when we make the leap to full-time when November hits. They can't wait.”