Looking Forward To The Pitt Season 2

We have always been fans of medical dramas. I still remember watching every episode of ER back in the day. That's when we first fell in love with Noah Wyle. And now we're getting ready to watch him in The Pitt season 2 on January 8.

The Pitt

That's his latest edge of your seat hospital drama that premiered this year on HBO Max. We binged The Pitt season 1 with our hearts pounding out of our chests. Folks, this ain't your mama's ER. Noah Wyle is all grown up and running the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. Each of the 15 episodes covered one hour in the lives of the trauma team as they cared for critical patients, facing funding and staffing issues. And, of course, we follow along as they navigate upheaval in their personal lives, as well.

Wyle's character, Dr. Robby, is also facing a bit of PTSD, having flashbacks to his time fighting the COVID pandemic. This drama has it all. It's real and raw, it's gruesome at times, and it pulls no punches.

Full disclosure, I've always been secretly in love with Noah Wyle. LOL. A few years ago we had the opportunity to meet and interview him concerning a show he was doing called "Falling Skies." I still joke about who during that press junket, we all were able to treat ourselves to a spa experience in Sedona, Arizona. And as I finished my treatment and was walking down the stairs in my fluffy spa robe, I passed Noah in his robe going up the stairs. Ahhhh...nothing between us but terrycloth. LOL. I like to think we had a moment. I jest! So, call me biased...but I can't wait to see The Pitt season 2!

Trust me...if you love medical shows, gritty and real dramas, or Noah Wyle...you'll love it.

Debbie NanceEditor
Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.
