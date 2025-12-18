National Re-gifting Day
I can honestly say I have never re-gifted. It may have been done to me, but I never noticed that it happened. Here is some interesting info about doing the…
I can honestly say I have never re-gifted. It may have been done to me, but I never noticed that it happened. Here is some interesting info about doing the naughty deed.
A survey by Goldsmith's Jewelers reveals that 56% of people are happy to re-gift a holiday present. Other findings:
- 33% of people have re-gifted a holiday present in the past
- 20% of people have been caught re-gifting a holiday present
- women (62%) are more likely to re-gift than men (51%). Men are twice as likely to get called out for re-gifting
most common ways regifters get caught
leaving the tag on 43%
gifting a present to the person who initially gave it to them (31%
most re-gifted items
wine and beer 32%
bath and shower products 31%
perfume or aftershave 30%
candy 24%