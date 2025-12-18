Backstage Country
National Re-gifting Day

Rob Tanner
young man presenting gift box to girlfriend at valentines day

LightFieldStudios/ Getty Images

I can honestly say I have never re-gifted. It may have been done to me, but I never noticed that it happened. Here is some interesting info about doing the naughty deed.

A survey by Goldsmith's Jewelers reveals that 56% of people are happy to re-gift a holiday present. Other findings:

- 33% of people have re-gifted a holiday present in the past

- 20% of people have been caught re-gifting a holiday present

- women (62%) are more likely to re-gift than men (51%). Men are twice as likely to get called out for re-gifting


most common ways regifters get caught

leaving the tag on 43%

gifting a present to the person who initially gave it to them (31%


most re-gifted items

wine and beer 32%

bath and shower products 31%

perfume or aftershave 30%

candy 24% 

Rob TannerEditor
