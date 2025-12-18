This Day in Country History: December 18

Down the years, Dec. 18 marked significant milestones, album certifications, and honors for country music stars. Reba McEntire received a Golden Globe nomination, Tim McGraw, John Michael Montgomery, and George Strait won recognition for albums, and Little Jimmy Dickens had a fun birthday celebration. Here are other events and milestones from this day in country history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Toby Keith and Laura Alaina achieved milestones on Dec. 18, including:

2009: The late Toby Keith announced that his record label, Show Dog Nashville, was merging with Universal South Records. This new label became Show Dog-Universal Music. Keith said that this merger would provide artists with independence and strong record label support.

Cultural Milestones

A birthday celebration and Golden Globe nomination were cultural milestones on Dec. 18.

2010: The legendary Little Jimmy Dickens celebrated his 90th birthday in style. Although the Grand Ole Opry veteran's actual birthday was on the 19th, stars celebrated on Dec. 18 at the Opry, with his friend Brad Paisley encouraging the crowd to sing "Happy Birthday."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Artists who received album certifications on Dec. 18, included:

2000: Tim McGraw's album Greatest Hits Vol. 1 received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. John Michael Montgomery got a Gold certification for his album "Brand New Me."

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a new brand launched by a superstar to the death of a songwriting legend, these were industry changes for Dec. 18:

2013: Miranda Lambert announced that she was launching her line of footwear called "Miranda by Miranda Lambert." The line included Western-inspired booties and boots.

