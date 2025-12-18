Backstage Country
This Day in Country History: December 18

This Day in Country History: December 18

Lauren Alaina performs during "The Opry Goes Pink 2021" at The Grand Ole Opry
Down the years, Dec. 18 marked significant milestones, album certifications, and honors for country music stars. Reba McEntire received a Golden Globe nomination, Tim McGraw, John Michael Montgomery, and George Strait won recognition for albums, and Little Jimmy Dickens had a fun birthday celebration. Here are other events and milestones from this day in country history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Toby Keith and Laura Alaina achieved milestones on Dec. 18, including:

  • 2009: The late Toby Keith announced that his record label, Show Dog Nashville, was merging with Universal South Records. This new label became Show Dog-Universal Music. Keith said that this merger would provide artists with independence and strong record label support.
  • 2021: The Grand Ole Opry invited the "Road Less Traveled" singer Lauren Alaina to become a member. Alaina was performing on stage when Trisha Yearwood surprised the singer with the invitation.

Cultural Milestones

A birthday celebration and Golden Globe nomination were cultural milestones on Dec. 18.

  • 2010: The legendary Little Jimmy Dickens celebrated his 90th birthday in style. Although the Grand Ole Opry veteran's actual birthday was on the 19th, stars celebrated on Dec. 18 at the Opry, with his friend Brad Paisley encouraging the crowd to sing "Happy Birthday."
  • 2020: Reba McEntire received a Golden Globe nomination for her work on the TV show Reba.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Artists who received album certifications on Dec. 18, included:

  • 2000: Tim McGraw's album Greatest Hits Vol. 1 received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. John Michael Montgomery got a Gold certification for his album "Brand New Me."
  • 2006: George Strait's Hallmark album, George Strait Fresh Cut Christmas, received a Platinum certification from the RIAA. The album included classic Christmas songs, performed in George Strait style, such as "Silent Night" and "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing."

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a new brand launched by a superstar to the death of a songwriting legend, these were industry changes for Dec. 18:

  • 2013: Miranda Lambert announced that she was launching her line of footwear called "Miranda by Miranda Lambert." The line included Western-inspired booties and boots.
  • 2014: Songwriter Larry Henley died at the age of 77. Henley wrote songs for Tammy Wynette, Tanya Tucker, and Randy Travis. He was a member of the Nashville Songwriters' Hall of Fame and was best known for his hit song, "Wind Beneath My Wings," performed by Roger Whittaker, Gary Morris, and Bette Midler.

Miranda Lambert shared her sense of snazzy Western-inspired footwear with the launch of her brand, Miranda by Miranda Lambert, on Dec. 18, highlighting how celebrities can juggle multiple careers. The music industry said goodbye to songwriter Larry Henley on this day in country history, and Laura Alaina became a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

