What Would You Do Wednesday: Mean Mother-In-Law

On Wednesdays, the Tanner in the Morning show lets our wonderful listeners solve somebody’s relationship problem. This week involved the mean mother-in-law. Check out the problem below. My mother-in-law is…

Rob Tanner
Here’s a phrase that’s used to show you don’t really care about something. But here’s the thing about saying “I could care less.” When you say it, it accidentally implies that you actually care a little bit. The correct version of this common saying is “I couldn’t care less,” meaning you don’t care at all. If you could care less, that means that you care at least a little bit.
My mother-in-law is the worst. I've been stewing since Thanksgiving because she said she is going to buy Christmas presents this year based on how well the grandchildren did in school and how well they behaved. I think this is totally wrong and that all of the grandchildren should be given the same amount of gifts. She does not. She doesn't think bad behavior and poor grades should be rewarded. I agree with that, but there are other ways to deal with it. She says playing favorites at Christmas sends a message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated. She's acting like a Scrooge, not a grandmother. Do you agree or disagree with her? Is this wrong?

