What Would You Do Wednesday: Mean Mother-In-Law

My mother-in-law is the worst. I've been stewing since Thanksgiving because she said she is going to buy Christmas presents this year based on how well the grandchildren did in school and how well they behaved. I think this is totally wrong and that all of the grandchildren should be given the same amount of gifts. She does not. She doesn't think bad behavior and poor grades should be rewarded. I agree with that, but there are other ways to deal with it. She says playing favorites at Christmas sends a message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated. She's acting like a Scrooge, not a grandmother. Do you agree or disagree with her? Is this wrong?