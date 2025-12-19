Backstage Country
Man’s Vintage Christmas Lights Still Work After 69 Years

Seems like every year I have to untangle Christmas lights. Then some of them are burnt out. It doesn’t matter how carefully I put them away the year before. The…

Rob Tanner
The Daily Mail says a 79-year-old Englishman is still using his 1959 Christmas lights. John King has never had to replace any part of his set. He says, "I've always cherished and looked after them. It's amazing, I can't even believe it myself. I was asked the other day [if] the lights will be good for another 70 years. Well, you never know. I always put them up. I always put them back in the same order. I was very careful with them. [But] I have to say they're now in retirement because, of course, they're so precious to me." John still lives in the same house that his family moved into in 1950 when he was seven years old.

Now that is a Christmas miracle.

