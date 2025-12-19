Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Study Says Swearing Is Good For You

Ok, I am guilty of letting a curse word fly now and then. When I do, my wife lets me have it. She doesn’t like it one bit. Now I…

Rob Tanner
Handsome angry man is yelling and the stream of words going out of his mouth, on gray background, swearing concept
GeorgeRudy/ Getty Images

Ok, I am guilty of letting a curse word fly now and then. When I do, my wife lets me have it. She doesn't like it one bit. Now I can tell her it might be good for me.

Newsweek magazine says psychologists have discovered that swearing has benefits. Research from London’s Keele University shows that using profanity can boost confidence during challenging tasks. Swearing helps individuals push beyond their limits by entering a disinhibited state of mind. The study concluded that swearing is an effective tool for improving performance. Psychologist Richard Stephens says, “In many situations, people hold themselves back—consciously or unconsciously—from using their full strength. Swearing is an easily available way to help yourself feel focused, confident, and less distracted, and ‘go for it’ a little more.

I would suggest you keep the swearing in check , even if it is good for you.

Swearing
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Larry Bird looks on during the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: December 19Michael Garaventa
The Best Fast Food Items of 2025
Human InterestThe Best Fast Food Items of 2025
The holidays are in full swing, and one of the most beautiful parts of this time of year is watching a good Christmas movie.
Human InterestNorth Carolina’s Most Popular Christmas Movie is a ClassicAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect