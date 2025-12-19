Study Says Swearing Is Good For You
Ok, I am guilty of letting a curse word fly now and then. When I do, my wife lets me have it. She doesn't like it one bit. Now I can tell her it might be good for me.
Newsweek magazine says psychologists have discovered that swearing has benefits. Research from London’s Keele University shows that using profanity can boost confidence during challenging tasks. Swearing helps individuals push beyond their limits by entering a disinhibited state of mind. The study concluded that swearing is an effective tool for improving performance. Psychologist Richard Stephens says, “In many situations, people hold themselves back—consciously or unconsciously—from using their full strength. Swearing is an easily available way to help yourself feel focused, confident, and less distracted, and ‘go for it’ a little more.
I would suggest you keep the swearing in check , even if it is good for you.