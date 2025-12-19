Two Days Declared As Federal Holidays This Year

Chances are you're getting ready to be on vacation to enjoy Christmas. And if you didn't already take these days...you may reconsider. President Trump issued an executive order declaring two days next week as federal holidays.

According to WBTW, as a result of the executive order, Christmas Eve and December 26 will both be federal holidays this year. Christmas, already a holiday, is Thursday. So, this now means federal agencies will be closed Wednesday through Friday. Employees will be excused from duty unless agency heads otherwise decide those agencies or parts of them must remain open.

This is really nothing new, however. President Trump declared Christmas Eve a federal holiday during his first term. And President Obama declared the day after Christmas a holiday. But, this year with those two days making the cut, there are 13 federal holidays on the calendar.

I'm all about extra days off. This year has felt extra grueling for some reason. If you're like us, it seems we haven't had time to take a breath from months. I likened the feeling I was experiencing last week to being in a boat that's sinking. And as fast as you can bail the water, someone is behind you with more buckets dumping them back in the boat. So extra official federal holidays are welcome.