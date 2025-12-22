Bailey Zimmerman and Restaurant Chain Give 100 Bikes to Tennessee Kids in Holiday Event

On Dec. 17 in Nashville, country artist Bailey Zimmerman partnered with Raising Cane's to deliver a holiday surprise for local families, gifting 100 brand-new bicycles and helmets to children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee. The event took place at 36 White Bridge Pike and was designed to capture the excitement of a Christmas-morning bike reveal while reinforcing community support during the holiday season.

One hundred children from BGCMT received new bicycles thanks to Raising Cane's continued commitment to actively participating in their community and its increased interest in Zimmerman's charitable mission. The Nashville stop is part of a broader effort that is expected to expand to additional cities nationwide.

At the event, Zimmerman recalled receiving his first bike as a child, "Getting my first bike was unbelievable because you're like, I got a bike. This is crazy. I can go anywhere right now, I'm so free." This memory reflects the motivation of this effort, providing freedom, joy, and opportunities to be with children during holiday times.

Zimmerman, dressed in festive attire, thanked Raising Cane's leadership and emphasized the personal meaning of the experience. "Well, I'm very excited to be here. First and foremost. I love Raising Cane's because of the chicken fingers… I mean, come on. And the sauce," he said. "So I've been a big fan of Raising Cane's, and I've also been a big fan of the founder, Todd Graves, just because of how much he helps. He's a massive role model. And I just wanted to say thank you to Todd, thank you to the Boys and Girls Club, and man, just thank you to everybody for having me out today, and I'm really excited."

Eric Higgs, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, highlighted the importance of partnerships that support families during the season.

"Great futures do start here… On behalf of the entire Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee. I want to thank Raising Canes, [and] I want to thank all the employees, the staff, Mr. Zimmerman, for once again just hosting us here for this occasion here," Higgs added. "It is the season of giving. We appreciate that there is plenty of need out there, and we appreciate you helping to meet the need. The bikes are fantastic… So with that, I'll just say thanks, thanks, and thank you again on behalf of the entire organization. Thank you so much."