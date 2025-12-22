Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

How People Plan To Save During Christmas

It is a wonderful time of year. It is also a very expensive time of year. Buying gifts for everybody can get pricey. Some people think these ways to cut…

Rob Tanner
Hand holding coins in glass jar, Financial business investment, Growing money, People saving money, Money for future, Money saving concept
Duanghathai Phitakjaroenwong/ Getty Images

It is a wonderful time of year. It is also a very expensive time of year. Buying gifts for everybody can get pricey. Some people think these ways to cut back will ease the pain of all the January bills you will receive.

According to a new survey by Talker Research, here is what people plan on doing to save.

Putting a strict limit on gift budgets — 36%

Not purchasing any new decorations — 36%

Skipping a big, expensive holiday meal — 21%

Not purchasing a Christmas tree — 17%

Doing a spend-free holiday (i.e., not purchasing gifts but perhaps giving homemade items) — 14%

Doing a ‘gift-free’ holiday (i.e., not giving or receiving gifts) — 14%

Celebrating virtually (i.e., not traveling at all) — 13%

Celebrating on an alternative day (i.e., early or late to avoid high ticket prices) — 10%

ChristmasSave
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
IRS Money
Human InterestLawyer Sues IRS To Classify Her Dog As A Legal DependentRob Tanner
Zooming With Family On Christmas Day 2020
Human InterestThis Family’s Name Makes Christmas DifficultRob Tanner
Thanksgiving Parade On Wednesday in Charlotte
Human InterestSanta UniversityRob Tanner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect