How People Plan To Save During Christmas
It is a wonderful time of year. It is also a very expensive time of year. Buying gifts for everybody can get pricey. Some people think these ways to cut back will ease the pain of all the January bills you will receive.
According to a new survey by Talker Research, here is what people plan on doing to save.
Putting a strict limit on gift budgets — 36%
Not purchasing any new decorations — 36%
Skipping a big, expensive holiday meal — 21%
Not purchasing a Christmas tree — 17%
Doing a spend-free holiday (i.e., not purchasing gifts but perhaps giving homemade items) — 14%
Doing a ‘gift-free’ holiday (i.e., not giving or receiving gifts) — 14%
Celebrating virtually (i.e., not traveling at all) — 13%
Celebrating on an alternative day (i.e., early or late to avoid high ticket prices) — 10%