Lawyer Sues IRS To Classify Her Dog As A Legal Dependent

Rob Tanner
IRS Money

CHICAGO – NOVEMBER 1: Current federal tax forms are distributed at the offices of the Internal Revenue Service November 1, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. A presidential panel today recommended a complete overhaul of virtually every tax law for individuals and businesses. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Seems like we have seen this type of lawsuit over and over. I think some of us just need to give up.

Hollywood Unlocked says a New York attorney is suing the IRS to get them to recognize her golden retriever, Finnegan, as a dependent. Amanda Reynolds argues that Finnegan relies entirely on her for care and should be considered a dependent, not property. The current IRS rule classifies pets as property, limiting tax deductions. Reynolds' lawsuit aims to change this classification and recognize pets as dependent household members.

Can you imagine what a favorable ruling would create? We would all be claiming any living thing in our household. I am looking forward to claiming 3 dogs, 2 cats, and 2 lizards as dependents.

Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
