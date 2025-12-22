Lawyer Sues IRS To Classify Her Dog As A Legal Dependent
Seems like we have seen this type of lawsuit over and over. I think some of us just need to give up.
Hollywood Unlocked says a New York attorney is suing the IRS to get them to recognize her golden retriever, Finnegan, as a dependent. Amanda Reynolds argues that Finnegan relies entirely on her for care and should be considered a dependent, not property. The current IRS rule classifies pets as property, limiting tax deductions. Reynolds' lawsuit aims to change this classification and recognize pets as dependent household members.
Can you imagine what a favorable ruling would create? We would all be claiming any living thing in our household. I am looking forward to claiming 3 dogs, 2 cats, and 2 lizards as dependents.