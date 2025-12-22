Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Santa University

If you’ve ever wondered where all of those Mall Santas come from, there’s a good chance they graduated from “Santa University.” The program was created by The Noerr Programs Corporation….

Rob Tanner
Thanksgiving Parade On Wednesday in Charlotte

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 26: Santa Claus waves from his sleigh float at the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 26, 2020 in New York City. The World-Famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® kicks off the holiday season for millions of television viewers watching safely at home. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s Inc.)

Getty Images

If you've ever wondered where all of those Mall Santas come from, there's a good chance they graduated from "Santa University." The program was created by The Noerr Programs Corporation. Each year, Santa University trains over 430 Santa Claus actors to appear in 300 shopping malls across North America.

Public relations director Ruth Rosenquist says: "It’s a four-day intensive training session, and we cover every single aspect you can think of when it comes to being the consummate Santa." The lesson plan includes the proper technique for sitting with a child on one's lap, as well as tips for keeping up appearances while remaining in a chair for 8-12 hours per day.

Wade Burleigh graduated from the program, and has been employed as a Mall Santa for over 9 years. He says: "They taught us smaller things, like how to stay hydrated. You sit in a hot costume, sweating for a few hours, and you’re going to get dehydrated, so they taught us to always make sure we have water. However, if your body isn’t used to consuming that much water, you’ll quickly find yourself in need of a ‘Santa break.’ So, they taught us, two weeks before the gig begins, start drinking all the water you can."

All potential Santas go through an intense background check before entering Santa University. Then, of course, they clear out of the way for the real Santa to make his appearance on Christmas.

Santauniversity
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
IRS Money
Human InterestLawyer Sues IRS To Classify Her Dog As A Legal DependentRob Tanner
Hand holding coins in glass jar, Financial business investment, Growing money, People saving money, Money for future, Money saving concept
Human InterestHow People Plan To Save During ChristmasRob Tanner
Zooming With Family On Christmas Day 2020
Human InterestThis Family’s Name Makes Christmas DifficultRob Tanner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect