This Family’s Name Makes Christmas Difficult

Rob Tanner
Zooming With Family On Christmas Day 2020
I am sure you know someone with a last name that everybody laughs when they hear it. This family has to deal with a lot of unwanted calls during the Christmas season.

Canadians John and Gary Claus say their phone rings nonstop during the holidays. John's father used to play Santa when people called. He says, "My dad played well with it. He had fun with that. At times, they couldn't believe they reached Santa Claus. You'd hear them say, 'It's him, it's him.' You'd have the inebriated ones call. Dad would pick up on that. They'd say, 'Is Santa there?' He'd say, 'Sure,' put the phone down and walk away."

Well at least they have a sense of humor about having the last name Claus. I would think it could get real old real fast though. Merry Christmas to you all, especially the Claus family.

Rob Tanner
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
