This Family’s Name Makes Christmas Difficult

I am sure you know someone with a last name that everybody laughs when they hear it. This family has to deal with a lot of unwanted calls during the Christmas season.

Canadians John and Gary Claus say their phone rings nonstop during the holidays. John's father used to play Santa when people called. He says, "My dad played well with it. He had fun with that. At times, they couldn't believe they reached Santa Claus. You'd hear them say, 'It's him, it's him.' You'd have the inebriated ones call. Dad would pick up on that. They'd say, 'Is Santa there?' He'd say, 'Sure,' put the phone down and walk away."