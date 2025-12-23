How Much Should Mom Make For Her Christmas Work
During the holidays, Mom is always very busy. But what if she got paid a salary for all her work?
According to a Daily Mirror survey, if mothers got paid for preparing for Christmas, they would earn close to $30,000 for their work. The paper figured out that women perform 11 jobs and are hopelessly undercompensated.
Those jobs include:
- 46 hours cooking at $50 an hour.
- 96 hours choosing gifts at $30 an hour.
- 12 hours making costumes for nativity plays at $25 an hour
- 62 hours organizing events at $60 an hour
- 32 hours as a party hostess at $75 an hour
Now wait. 96 Hours for choosing gifts. I think that might be a bit excessive. Although Moms do seem to carry the heavy load when it comes to Christmas and all things associated with the holidays. We salute you, Mom.