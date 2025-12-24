Ashley McBryde Adds Eight Shows to Neon Steeple Residency in 2026

Ashley McBryde has extended her Redemption Residency into 2026, adding eight new performances at the Neon Steeple venue inside Chief's Bar. The shows continue the residency hosted at the fifth-floor performance space within Eric Church's downtown Nashville venue.

The new 2026 dates are Jan. 22-23, Feb. 19-20, Mar. 19-20, and Apr. 17-18, with two shows scheduled in each month. All performances will take place at the Chiefs' bar venue in Nashville, maintaining the intimate setting that has defined the Redemption Residency since its launch.

Beginning in 2026, each residency will consist of three themed sets corresponding to newly established dates.

Just Me and My Shadow will showcase individual acoustic performances with storytelling elements in January and March.

Postcards from Lindeville will encompass music from McBryde's Lindeville time period as well as additional related works.

Mixtape from the Mixed Up Years will feature songs that influenced and continue to inspire McBryde's growth as an artist and a songwriter.

Eight additional performances have been added to the 2026 residency. It expands on the original run and brings it to a new calendar year, confirming it as a permanent live showcase and not just a limited engagement.

Redemption opened in August 2025 as McBryde's non-alcoholic bar on the fifth floor of Chief's in Nashville, and the residency builds on that launch. The concept connects the live performances directly to the bar's opening and ongoing operation within the venue.