Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: December 26-December 28

Charlotte's holiday series features uplifting music, stage theatre events for the whole family, and many lively social functions, creating a vibrant mix of entertainment to help celebrate the season's end. The Three FIRST Ladies Concert, the charming "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical," and R&B music bingo are among the many events in the city, catering to all interests.

Three FIRST Ladies Concert

Charlotte's weekend events include an inspiring concert:

What: Inspirational gospel legends unite

Inspirational gospel legends unite When: Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at 5 p.m. Where: Mayfield Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 700 W. Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte

Mayfield Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 700 W. Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte Cost: Tickets start at $55.20

The Three FIRST Ladies Concert provides a dynamic gospel experience that recognizes and celebrates women in ministry for their contributions and accomplishments. Featuring the extraordinary voices of Karen Clark Sheard, Tramaine Hawkins, and Dr. Wanda Wherry, the evening blends worship, artistry, and spiritual reflection. This inspirational gathering creates a sacred atmosphere where generations unite, stories are celebrated, and faith is renewed.

"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical"

See this family-friendly and musical weekend activity in Charlotte:

What: Whimsical holiday musical fun

Whimsical holiday musical fun When: Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, and Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, and Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Where: Belk Theater, Blumenthal Arts Center, 130 N. Tryon St., Charlotte

Belk Theater, Blumenthal Arts Center, 130 N. Tryon St., Charlotte Cost: Tickets start at $52.77

"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical" is a holiday-themed theatrical performance based on the classic children's book by Dr. Seuss. It features energetic performances by imaginative performers and bright, creative sets. The audience follows as the Grinch transforms from a grumpy old Grinch who steals Christmas to a person filled with compassion. There are many catchy songs, along with a timeless message about kindness, happiness, and the true meaning of Christmas.

R&B Music Bingo and Comedy Show

Charlotte's December events include fun-filled musical bingo:

What: High-energy rhythm and blues music bingo

High-energy rhythm and blues music bingo When: Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at 3 p.m. Where: Blush CLT, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road, Suite E, Charlotte

Blush CLT, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road, Suite E, Charlotte Cost: Tickets start at $13.63

The R&B Music Bingo + Comedy Show brings everyone together for a lively mix of classic bingo and R&B favorites. Guests groove to hit songs, mark their cards as tracks play, and enjoy a spirited atmosphere filled with singing, dancing, and friendly competition. The event features cash prizes, great drink specials, and a comedy show to kick off the night. It provides a fun, social atmosphere that creates a high-energy environment for R&B and gaming fans.

Other Events