This Day in Country History: December 25

Christmas Day is one of the most special days of the year, and Dec. 25 has held plenty of magic and splendor for the country music industry. Artists performed on Disney Christmas specials, Dierks Bentley and his wife welcomed a baby, and Beyoncé performed the Christmas Day football halftime show with hits from her country music album, Cowboy Carter.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Reba McEntire and Beyoncé enjoyed milestone moments on Dec. 25:

Country music queen Reba McEntire voiced a character in the animated movie Spies in Disguise, which was released in theaters on this day. Other big names adding their voices to the film included Tom Holland, Will Smith, and Karen Gillan. 2024: Following the crossover success of her country-inspired album Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé performed at the Christmas Day football game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, where she treated fans to songs from the GRAMMY Award-winning record, including "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

Cultural Milestones

From the birth of a cultural icon to a toy giveaway, these were cultural milestones for Dec. 25:

The late Jimmy Buffett was born in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Buffett became a cultural icon with his laid-back country and tropical island music, drawing numerous fans, known as "Parrotheads," and transforming his Margaritaville vibe into a successful brand that spawned restaurants, bars, resorts, and community living centers. He also had numerous hits, including his song with Alan Jackson, "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere." 2017: Darius Rucker helped run the annual Christmas With Friends event to help children from families in need in Charleston, South Carolina, enjoy Christmas gifts. Each child was able to pick a present from the organized toy room, helping to brighten their festive season.

Notable Recordings and Performances

There were numerous holiday specials on Dec. 25, including:

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration aired on ABC. Viewers enjoyed seeing Maddie & Tae perform "Holly Jolly Christmas" and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." All performances were pretaped due to COVID-19 restrictions. 2021: During the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, country performers Jimmie Allen and Brett Eldredge joined pop stars Gwen Stefani and Norah Jones. The show aired on Christmas morning on ABC.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A birth and an engagement brought Christmas cheer on Dec. 25:

"Drunk on a Plane" singer Dierks Bentley and his wife, Cassidy, welcomed a baby girl, Jordan, on Christmas Day. Jordan joined big sister Evalyn "Evie" Day to make the Bentleys a family of four. 2016: Kelsea Ballerini got engaged to her boyfriend, Morgan Evans, on Christmas morning. Evans has scooped several Country Music Channel awards in his native Australia and added a U.S. Country Music Association award in 2014. The couple married in 2017 and divorced in 2022.