Something To Hang Your Hat On-The Magic Of Christmas

“Christmas Magic”

When we reflect on all the Christmases gone by, maybe we remember some of those ‘must have’ gifts we received. Perhaps we think about the special cookies or recipes our grandparents brought when they visited. But more than likely we focus on the feelings we experienced during that ‘magical’ time of year.

It seemed that no matter what kind of year we had, in those few days everything in the world was right. It’s like the lyrics to some of those classic Christmas carols. Troubles will be far away...or something like that. How did that ‘magic’ seem to happen just when we needed it the most?

Was it the work of some tiny elf who sat upon a shelf? I think you know the answer to that. LOL. Now that we’re grown up and able to examine ‘Christmas Magic’ from a more intellectual viewpoint, we realize where it came from all those years. All the beauty, joy, sparkly details and carefree days...it was family. Our family. Parents who loved us more than anything and simply wanted us to have the best Christmases ever...filled with ‘magic.’

As parents age and pass and we have children of our own, it’s our turn to keep the ‘magic’ going. It’s a daunting task with big shoes to fill. But, it’s also a task we embrace with the same passion our parents did. And now we know why they appeared so exhausted during the holidays. Many days they sacrificed their rest and relaxation to give you the gift of ‘Christmas magic.’ And if you asked them if they regretted it...they’d unequivocably respond, “Not one minute!”