Dishin’ With Debbie-Texas Caviar

Time to ring in the new year. And I wanted to share a dish we've been doing for years to honor the tradition of having black-eyed peas for good luck. This is my version of Texas Caviar. It incorporates the good luck charm into a yummy, festive appetizer.

I don't know if I can say I have the best of luck throughout the year...but I get by. We also throw in the collards and cornbread as well. Can't hurt, right? And it's all delicious. We look forward to it every year. This is a recipe I stumbled onto when I was looking for something to bring to a new year's eve party. This Texas Caviar was perfect. It can be made ahead of time, and it's easy to transport.

Ingredients

  • 2 15oz. cans black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 can 15 oz. whole kernel corn, drained
  • 1 15 oz. can petite diced tomatoes, or Rotel for spicy, drained
  • 2-3 green onions, chopped, including some green
  • 2 cloves minced garlic
  • about 2 T chopped jarred jalapenos
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1 bottle (8 oz) of balsamic vinaigrette

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl.  Cover and refrigerate for several hours…or enjoy with chips right away!

Debbie NanceEditor
Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.
