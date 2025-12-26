Dishin’ With Debbie-Texas Caviar
Time to ring in the new year. And I wanted to share a dish we've been doing for years to honor the tradition of having black-eyed peas for good luck. This is my version of Texas Caviar. It incorporates the good luck charm into a yummy, festive appetizer.
I don't know if I can say I have the best of luck throughout the year...but I get by. We also throw in the collards and cornbread as well. Can't hurt, right? And it's all delicious. We look forward to it every year. This is a recipe I stumbled onto when I was looking for something to bring to a new year's eve party. This Texas Caviar was perfect. It can be made ahead of time, and it's easy to transport.
Ingredients
- 2 15oz. cans black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed
- 1 can 15 oz. whole kernel corn, drained
- 1 15 oz. can petite diced tomatoes, or Rotel for spicy, drained
- 2-3 green onions, chopped, including some green
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- about 2 T chopped jarred jalapenos
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
- 1 bottle (8 oz) of balsamic vinaigrette
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate for several hours…or enjoy with chips right away!