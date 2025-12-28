Dishin’ With Debbie’s Gruyere Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

Winter time is the perfect season for the ultimate comfort foods. And that's where Dishin' With Debbie's Mashed Potatoes come in! This one is great with pot roast on a cold winter day. It's also impressive enough to serve to special guests.

I'll show you how easy it is to prepare. Plus...it's one your whole family will love. This is probably my picky son’s favorite side dish ever. He considers it a main dish and would be content if no other food showed up on the table. It’s the ultimate comfort food turned up a notch with the addition of oven roasted garlic that gives it that sweet almost smoky mild garlic flavor.

Then, there’s the addition of smoky, smooth and melty gruyere and salty parmesan. And, I didn’t forget what makes mashed potatoes comfort food…butter and cream…or half and half or milk if you forgot to wear your stretchy pants! It’s up to you…how bold do you want to be?! If it’s a special occasion, splurge a bit and neglect to count the calories!

I start by roasting the garlic. Slice off the top of a whole bulb of garlic. Loosely wrap in foil, and drizzle some olive oil on. Salt and pepper the bulb and pop into the hot oven. The result will be a soft, squeezable garlic and a fabulous smelling kitchen. Sometimes I do this the day before to save time. Just squeeze out the garlic into a container and add a little drizzle of oil to keep it moist. Cover it, refrigerate, and it’s ready to go with no waiting!

Then, you need potatoes. My faves are the Yukon gold variety. My store has them in the produce section already in these bags that can go straight to the microwave for steaming. That small size is good for our little family. More than three folks like us, and I’d probably do two bags. Or…just grab your favorite potatoes and boil away.

Ingredients

1 bulb garlic

drizzle of olive oil

1.5 lbs. yukon gold or other variety potatoes, peel if desired

1/4 cup cream or half and half

1/4 cup each grated gruyere and parmesan cheese

3 T butter

S & P to taste

Directions