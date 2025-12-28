Something To Hang Your Hat On-Fill Your Own Cup
I really enjoy having the opportunity to share my weekly newsletter Something To Hang Your Hat On. It's filled with highlights from the show, tidbits you may not get on air, recipes and this little boost. Looking for some inspiration to get through the week? Make sure you sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox. Visit country1037fm.com/Debbie. Thanks. And I hope you enjoy it! Here's one of my favorites from the past year to give you an idea of what you'll be getting when you sign up.
“Fill Your Own Cup”
We’re all familiar with that safety procedure speech the flight attendants present to us every time we take a trip. And one of the things that always sticks out to me the most is the part about the oxygen masks. That strikes me as important, not only because we all need oxygen, but because of the order in which they remind us to proceed with the masks if needed. They always tell us to place the mask on ourself first before attempting to place one on anyone else. It’s not selfish at all. The reasoning behind this, obviously, is to make sure we remain conscious and able so we can help others. After all, if we don’t take care of ourselves first, there’s no way we can be of any help to anyone else.
Too often in our lives we forget this basic advice. Care for ourselves so we’re able to care for others. However, we’re so busy making sure family, friends and co-workers are attended to that we run ourselves down physically and emotionally. In other words...we’re so busy filling other people’s cups, we forget to fill our own. We want to make sure no one goes thirsty, so to speak. But in the process our cup is running on empty and we’re dangerously parched. So especially in the middle of the busy holiday season, remember to take some time and care for ourselves. Filling our own cup is one of the best gifts we can give to ourselves and everyone around us. And that’s Something To Hang Your Hat On.