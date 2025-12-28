I think when you have little ones at home, you take for granted that they're always with you. You don't think about the day they'll grow up and grow away. They'll move out on their own...which is a good thing by the way. But you definitely miss them in a different kind of way. Then they return for a visit, and that's when you realize there's nothing like having your kids home for the holidays.

We love our kids like nothing else. But as they become adults, if we're lucky, we LIKE them. We truly enjoy spending time with them on a different level. I realize that my son is the kind of human that I would choose to spend time with even if we weren't related. He's truly a nice person to be around.

And, of course, I know the time is limited. In a matter of days he will return back to his job and it might be months before we're able to see him again. It's not like the old days when he lived full time in my home. I knew when I came home from work every day, he'd be there...or not far away for long.

Now that he's been home for the holidays, I also know when he exits it will be especially hard. We get used to having him around. We share so many laughs. We've watched movies, enjoyed all the decadent foods...I've been able to cook his favorites he doesn't get when he's away. I know it's not the usual Door Dash fare he's accustomed to. LOL. But I think he appreciates Mama's home cooking.