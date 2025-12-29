Parker McCollum and Wife Hallie Announce Second Child, a Boy Due Summer 2026

Parker McCollum announced on Christmas Day that he and his wife, Hallie Ray Light McCollum, are expecting a second child. The couple announced they will be having a second boy during the Summer of 2026. Timing their announcement with the holiday season shows how much joy this child will bring, as well as reinforcing the strong family values they have portrayed in their public appearances.

Hallie shared the announcement on Instagram, posting a photo that showed her baby bump in front of a Christmas tree. The image underscored the seasonal timing of the news and confirmed that their first child will soon have a younger sibling. The post signaled excitement about welcoming another son while celebrating the holiday at home.

The new baby will join older brother Major, who was born on Aug. 8, 2024. Major arrived around 2:25 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces at birth. His full name, Major Yancey Tyler McCollum, was revealed by Parker during a talk show appearance in July 2024. By 2026, Major will officially step into the role of big brother.

Hallie, a former college athlete who is now an entrepreneur, balances being a parent and running her company, KIHK. The couple shares the milestones of raising children on social media, making it clear that both roles are intertwined with their professional and personal lives.

Hallie's pregnancy puts Parker in a group of other country artists expecting children in 2026, which is a clear trend in country music. As Parker's family grows, fans are speculating about how his experience as a father will continue to influence his songwriting.