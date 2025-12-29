Town Not Happy About Doughnut Smell In The Air
Haverhill, Massachusetts, residents are fed up with an intense smell emanating from a Dunkin' Donuts manufacturing facility. The factory produces one million donuts a day.
According to WHSV TV, a representative said the factory makes around 1 million doughnuts a day, and the facility has brand-new equipment, is regularly cleaned, and meets all regulatory standards.
A city council member said some residents are concerned about air quality near the plant. Locals have voiced concerns about the strong odor. While some enjoy the bakery-like aroma, others find it distracting.
A city council meeting has been called to address the issue. The council is having health inspectors check out the plant, and they will revisit the issue at their January meeting.
I guess that sometimes the smell of doughnuts can be a bad thing. I would probably put on ten pounds just sniffing the air.