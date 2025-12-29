Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Town Not Happy About Doughnut Smell In The Air

Haverhill, Massachusetts, residents are fed up with an intense smell emanating from a Dunkin’ Donuts manufacturing facility. The factory produces one million donuts a day. According to WHSV TV, a…

Rob Tanner
Donut I Love You Food Truck getting NoDa store
Getty Images/ MARIIA VASILEVA

Haverhill, Massachusetts, residents are fed up with an intense smell emanating from a Dunkin' Donuts manufacturing facility. The factory produces one million donuts a day.

According to WHSV TV, a representative said the factory makes around 1 million doughnuts a day, and the facility has brand-new equipment, is regularly cleaned, and meets all regulatory standards.

A city council member said some residents are concerned about air quality near the plant. Locals have voiced concerns about the strong odor. While some enjoy the bakery-like aroma, others find it distracting.

A city council meeting has been called to address the issue. The council is having health inspectors check out the plant, and they will revisit the issue at their January meeting.

I guess that sometimes the smell of doughnuts can be a bad thing. I would probably put on ten pounds just sniffing the air.

doughnutsmell
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
The Catherine Lane Egg Song
Country 103.7The Catherine Lane Egg SongRob Tanner
This May Be The World’s Oldest Board Game
Human InterestThis May Be The World’s Oldest Board GameRob Tanner
5 Easy Ways To Protect Your Eyesight
Tanner in the Morning5 Easy Ways To Protect Your EyesightRob Tanner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect