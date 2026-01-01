Backstage Country
This Day in Country History: January 1

Kristina Hall
Darius Rucker sings the National Anthem before the Michigan Wolverines play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Outback Bowl January 1, 2013 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Al Messerschmidt / Stringer via Getty Images

Johnny Cash performing at San Quentin State Prison, where he sang "Folsom Prison Blues" and "I Walk the Line" on Jan. 1, 1958, was the first of many of his prison performances over the years. Shania Twain got married on Jan. 1, 2011, and while the Rose Bowl Parade was cancelled, organizers were still able to air a festive show with live performances people could watch on TV.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Johnny Cash and the Rose Bowl had milestones on January 1, including:

  • 1958: Johnny Cash played for prisoners at San Quentin State Prison in Northern California on Jan. 1. While Cash never did time in prison, Merle Haggard was incarcerated in San Quentin at the time of Cash's performance, and Haggard said this show helped launch Haggard's musical career.
  • 2021: For the first time since WWII, the Rose Bowl Parade in Southern California was cancelled due to restrictions from COVID-19. Instead of a live show, organizers of this event aired a reimagined version of the festivities with stage performances by Mickey Guyton, Lady A, Rascal Flatts, and War and Treaty.

Cultural Milestones

From the death of an icon and a retirement from touring, these were cultural milestones for Jan. 1:

  • 1953: Hank Williams died from a heart attack on Jan. 1 at the age of 29. While Williams had a short six-year career, he became a star of country music in the 1940s and helped change the sound of country music. Many of his songs, like "Your Cheating Heart" and "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," are still heard to this day and often covered by other artists.
  • 2024: John Michael Montgomery announced on social media Jan. 1 that he is retiring from touring. Montgomery had been touring for over 30 years.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Performers singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" on Jan. 1 were notable performances.

  • 2010: Lady A performed the national anthem at the Sugar Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia. This game was between the Florida Gators and the Cincinnati Bearcats.
  • 2013: Darius Rucker sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the beginning of the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This bowl game was between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Michigan Wolverines.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A wedding and a death happened on Jan. 1.

  • 2011: Shania Twain married her second husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, on Jan. 1 in an intimate ceremony in Puerto Rico. Twain was first married to record producer Robert "Mutt" Lange, but the couple divorced in 2010.
  • 2013: Patti Page died on Jan. 1 at the age of 85. Page was a pop/country star with a honeyed voice who sang "How Much is That Doggie in the Window" and "All My Love (Bolero)" and was considered as one of the most influential musical artists of her time.

The death of young Hank Williams shocked the world when he died on Jan. 1 at the age of 29. In addition, the death of Patti Page left a hole in the music industry, while fans celebrated Shania Twain's wedding held on Jan. 1.

Darius RuckerJohnny CashShania Twain
Kristina HallWriter
