Courtesy of Galaxy Music

Ready to trade winter blues for ocean views? Country 103.7 is sending one lucky winner and a friend on a tropical escape with our Boots on the Beach Giveaway!

You could win a three-day, two-night trip to Isla Mujeres, Mexico, including:

  • ✈️ Round-trip airfare
  • 🏨 Two nights at a hotel
  • 🚐 Ground transportation
  • 🎶 VIP tickets to two nights of live music with LOCASH and friends
  • 🍽️ An exclusive dinner with LOCASH

🎧 How to Enter

Listen to Country 103.7 weekdays January 5th through January 16th at 8am, noon, and 5pm for the keyword.
When you hear it, enter the keyword online at Country1037fm.com or in the Country 103.7 app.

💡 The more keywords you enter, the better your chances to win!

This unforgettable beach getaway is valued at approximately $2,500 and is courtesy of Galaxy Music.

👉 Don’t miss your chance to warm up this winter! Enter now and let Country 103.7, Carolina’s New Country, put your boots in the sand.

