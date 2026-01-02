Jelly Roll Says This Has Improved Big Time Since Weight Loss

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 16: Jelly Roll performs during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2025 Presented By Capital One at Capital One Arena on December 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Jelly Roll is speaking up after some major life improvements following his weight loss. The bedroom scene for him and his wife, Bunnie Xo, is steaming up!

Jelly Roll's Weight Loss Journey

The singer spoke to Men's Health during a feature cover story and documentary about his weight loss journey. So far, he has lost 275 lbs. over the last 5 years. Not only have his clothes fit differently and his overall health improved, but so has his sex life. That's right, Jelly is telling us that things with Bunnie have seen quite the improvement as well.

"I feel like I'm a teenager, dog," said Jelly Roll. "I have the sex drive of a 17-year-old again. I'm f***ing pouncing on my wife. We're having daytime sex again. It's f***ing awesome."

The "Save Me" singer has gone from 540 lbs. to 265 lbs. in these last 5 years. "My testosterone level — and I’m cool to talk about this openly — was of a preteen boy," Jelly Roll said. "When I went in there for the test, it was bad. Bad. The world opened up when I seen it on paper. I was like, 'That’s my testosterone level? I mean, dude, we're talking a 57. You can't get it up without T. I was married to a smoke show, and I was still struggling…. The first couple of blood panels were like, 'How are you alive?' Now it's a totally different thing."

He also took time to reflect on the impact the weight loss has had on his career. In the last 5 years, he has grown tremendously in the country space, and the weight loss is only helping.

"It's almost to the point where I look back now, and I can't believe that I was able to perform, that I was on national television, and that I was on stages and doing a hundred-something shows a year," he said. "Like, you know, I was killing myself, literally."

Overall, the weight loss has not only helped him physically, but also mentally and spiritually. "What I needed to cover up was inside. That's what brought me to mental health. I got some real therapy done. I really went and tried to understand, when did I start eating this?"