New Year’s Eve Terror Attack on North Carolina Grocery Store Thwarted by FBI

Christian Sturdivant of Mint Hill, NC is being charged with plotting an ISIS-inspired terror attack on a grocery store.

The FBI prevented a planned New Year's Eve "ISIS-inspired terror attack" in North Carolina. Christian Sturdivant, an 18-year-old from Mint Hill, just outside of Charlotte, now faces charges for attempting to support ISIS.

The Justice Department charged Sturdivant on December 31, 2025. He appeared before U.S. District Judge Susan Rodriguez in Charlotte. Another hearing is scheduled for January 7.

"This successful collaboration between federal and local law enforcement saved American lives from a horrific terrorist attack on New Year’s Eve," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "The Department of Justice remains vigilant in our pursuit of evil ISIS sympathizers — anyone plotting to commit such depraved attacks will face the full force of the law."

Sturdivant worked at a fast food restaurant, targeting a grocery store for a "lone wolf" operation, according to FBI officials. U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson said Sturdivant intended to harm "Jews, Christians, and LGBTQ individuals." Undercover agents revealed his plan to target up to 21 people.

"The FBI’s mission is to protect the American people, and this case demonstrates our dedication to do everything we can to protect the residents of North Carolina," said Special Agent in Charge James C. Barnacle Jr. of the FBI Charlotte Field Office. "We worked closely with the Department of Justice, NYPD, Mint Hill Police Department, and our FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force partners to investigate and disrupt this serious threat of a violent attack. We will never stop working to hold people accountable who seek to harm and terrorize our community."

A search confirmed Sturdivant had prepared for the attack. Officers found handwritten notes labeled "New Years Attack 2026" and weapons. The notes mentioned battling the police if confronted.

He later communicated with people he thought were affiliated with ISIS but who were actually New York Police and FBI . Sturdivant shared messages about his plans and sent images of his chosen weapons.

A social media video emerged on December 18, prompting an FBI warning in Charlotte. It showed religious figures with ISIS-like language. By December 19, a recording pledging allegiance to ISIS appeared.

In Sturdivant’s room, officers discovered hidden weapons. They seized a facemask, gloves, hammers, knives, and a tactical vest.

The investigation involved the FBI Charlotte's Joint Terrorism Task Force, along with support from numerous other agencies. Their efforts highlight collaboration.