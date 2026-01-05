Disney World Worker Injured Trying To Stop Runaway Boulder
When you go to a theme park you understand there could be a chance for a fluke injury. Unfortunately, sometimes it is even worse. But I would never think I could possibly be run over by a 400 pound boulder!
WESH says a Disney World worker in Florida was recently injured while trying to prevent a 400-pound prop boulder from reaching seated spectators at the Indiana Jones live show. The worker's injuries were not disclosed.
"We’re focused on supporting our cast member, who is recovering," a Disney spokesperson told WESH 2. "Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened.”
The show was canceled following the incident. Disney is reviewing the cause of the mishap. An initial report claims the boulder fell off its track.