Disney World Worker Injured Trying To Stop Runaway Boulder

When you go to a theme park you understand there could be a chance for a fluke injury. Unfortunately, sometimes it is even worse. But I would never think I…

Rob Tanner
Walt Disney World
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

When you go to a theme park you understand there could be a chance for a fluke injury. Unfortunately, sometimes it is even worse. But I would never think I could possibly be run over by a 400 pound boulder!

WESH says a Disney World worker in Florida was recently injured while trying to prevent a 400-pound prop boulder from reaching seated spectators at the Indiana Jones live show. The worker's injuries were not disclosed.

"We’re focused on supporting our cast member, who is recovering," a Disney spokesperson told WESH 2. "Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened.”

The show was canceled following the incident. Disney is reviewing the cause of the mishap.  An initial report claims the boulder fell off its track.

DisneyWorldinjury
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
