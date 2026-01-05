Something To Hang Your Hat On- People You Text From The Plane

I'm excited to start a new year of my feel good newsletter, "Something To Hang Your Hat On." In case you aren't familiar with the concept, it's a weekly project I started last summer. The basic idea is each issue includes highlights you may have missed from our show, extra infotainment we didn't have time to get to (newsletter subscribers get the scoop no on else does), recipes from Dishin' With Debbie and an inspirational boost in the form of a Something To Hang Your Hat On moment. These are little nuggets that strike me for whatever reason in my daily life. They're meant to give insight to a topic so you look at it in a new way...and perhaps feel better about it than you did before. At least that's my hope! We're all in this together, so why not lean on all the shoulders you can?!

People You Text From The Plane

I don’t know how much you travel by plane. But we’ve been doing it much more lately due to family weddings in Texas. I want you to think about the last time you flew...or the next time you have the opportunity to have a flight. Who did you text from the plane to let them know you’ve boarded, about to take off, or just landed, be there soon? Those are some of the most important people in your life. They are the ones who show up and show an interest. They care enough about you to want to know you’ve made it on the plane and have landed safely.

More than likely it’s your parents, spouse, significant other or closest friend. When they find out you’re taking a trip, the first thing they usually say is let me know when you get there. Whoever that may be for you...those are your people. They aren’t there just for the good times. They’re with you for all life’s moments, big and small. They are invested in your life and well-being. They care where you are and how you’re doing. Never take those folks for granted.