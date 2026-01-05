I love putting up Christmas decorations. There's an excitement of what's to come, the anticipation of time with family, etc. But when it's time for taking the decorations down, I'm sad. In one way, I'm ready to turn the page and start fresh. However, there's a part of me that plays a reel of memories, not only from the current holiday, but from years past. I think of all the Christmases that tree and those ornaments have seen.

Maybe I overthink it. But, for better or worse, that's me. I carefully pack each ornament away. And, one by one, I remember when or why we purchased it. Was it a trip we took? Was it an inside family joke? Or maybe it's a treasured family heirloom ornament handed down through the years. Each one has a story as we're taking the decorations down.

And, with each item we pack away, I feel the years slipping away. None of us are getting any younger. What will our lives look like when we go to the attic to retrieve those same ornaments 12 months from now? So much can change in such short time. And after taking the decorations down, the room seems bare. It's a chance to reset, though.