I love putting up Christmas decorations. There’s an excitement of what’s to come, the anticipation of time with family, etc. But when it’s time for taking the decorations down, I’m…

I love putting up Christmas decorations. There's an excitement of what's to come, the anticipation of time with family, etc. But when it's time for taking the decorations down, I'm sad. In one way, I'm ready to turn the page and start fresh. However, there's a part of me that plays a reel of memories, not only from the current holiday, but from years past. I think of all the Christmases that tree and those ornaments have seen.

Maybe I overthink it. But, for better or worse, that's me. I carefully pack each ornament away. And, one by one, I remember when or why we purchased it. Was it a trip we took? Was it an inside family joke? Or maybe it's a treasured family heirloom ornament handed down through the years. Each one has a story as we're taking the decorations down.

And, with each item we pack away, I feel the years slipping away. None of us are getting any younger. What will our lives look like when we go to the attic to retrieve those same ornaments 12 months from now? So much can change in such short time. And after taking the decorations down, the room seems bare. It's a chance to reset, though.

I don't know if I'm the only one who has such epiphanies in the moment. But, in case you were wondering if you're alone in these types of feelings...you're not. I'm right there with you while I'm taking the decorations down

Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.
