The Red Clay Strays List Their Big Wins of 2025 in a Heartfelt Instagram Post

In case you missed it, country rock band Red Clay Strays dethroned Old Dominion by taking home the 2025 CMA Vocal Group of the Year title. The win was a significant milestone for the band who spent years playing barrooms. The Alabama-formed band had a lot to be thankful for last year and, in an Instagram post, listed all their big wins.

Red Clay Strays’ Appreciation Post

On Instagram, the band posted a whirlwind carousel of photos and videos: performing with Zach Top and Lainey Wilson, chilling in a pool, casually walking with llamas, grinning with Willie Nelson, surviving turbulence on a private plane, and capping it all off with a CMA win.

The band captioned the post with: “2025 has been a great year to us. Here’s a shuffle of some of the most memorable moments! Everything from pickle-juice pranks at Red Rocks to one of the sketchiest flights we’ve ever had. Llama Drama, Zach Top, and Joe Rogan. Thank y’all for this amazing year, and thank you Jesus for the opportunities we have.”

2025 Big Wins

The caption continued with the band enumerating “some of the stuff we knocked out in 2025 are:



- 2 sold out nights at Red Rocks

- CMA performance and win

- Tiny Desk Concert

- Joe Rogan and Bert Cast

- Headlined Under The Big Sky

- Toured Canada, Europe, and Australia!

- Sold out North American Tour

- CMA Fest and ACM’s

- Played with Willie Nelson.

- Andy got married! Brandon and Macie are expecting a child.

- Wanna Be Loved hit platinum. MOT hit gold.

- Released a single from our next album, and a collab song with Needtobreathe.

- Sold out 3 nights in our hometown. (Almost 30k tickets).

- 3/4 of a BILLION streams.”