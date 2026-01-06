Backstage Country
8 Jobs With The Highest Divorce Rates In The Country

Rob Tanner
The concept of employment and job interviews. Young woman during job interview, main focus on CV.
Kerkez/ Getty Images

The job you have seems to directly affect your divorce rate. These are the careers that you might want to reconsider if you want to stay happily married.

Your Tango says, while you've likely heard that 50% of all marriages end in divorce, that's not actually the case. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the real number is about 30.8%, and that includes first, second, and even tenth marriages. When it comes to first marriages, it's more accurate to say that 20 to 25% of them end in divorce.

According to the article by Your Tango.. job followed by divorce rate

1. Gaming managers ... 52.9%

2. Bartenders ... 52.7%

3. Gaming services workers ... 50.7%

4. Flight attendants ... 50.5%

5. and 6. Rolling machine setters, operators, and tenders (metal and plastic) ... 50.1%

7. Switchboard operators ... 49.7%

8. Telemarketers  ... 49.7%

divorcejob
