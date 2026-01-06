Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard Hike Together, Sparking Florida Georgia Line Reunion Speculation

Increased signs of a Florida Georgia Line reunion have led to a rise in fans reconnecting, mainly through Tyler Hubbard's social posts, comments he has publicly made, and growing speculation within the music industry. While no official news has come out saying they will reunite anytime soon, there has been a lot of buzz about their creative work, and Tyler wanting to reconnect with his musical partner.

Recent chatter intensified after a nostalgia-leaning post that paired a woods-hike theme with a viral Jon Hamm dance moment and a clip referencing Cruise, sparking widespread speculation that something may be brewing. Around the same time, Hardy publicly teased renewed creative possibilities, writing, "Do I need to start writing FGL songs again?" Jason Aldean simply left the eyes emoji, often used to signify intrigue. "Sir, I swear to all that's good and holy, please don't tease us," one fan commented. "Okay, 2026 is already better," singer Ashley Cooke added. Even the official ACM Awards profile chimed in, commenting, "This would heal the world."

Hubbard has been candid about repairing his relationship with Brian Kelley, emphasizing that rebuilding their bond matters regardless of any formal reunion plans. "I hadn't spoken to BK a lot in the last couple of years, but we're going on a hike next week, so the way I see it is, I have a desire for that friendship. I miss the guy I was partners with for 10 years. I miss my old roommate, my best man at my wedding, and if nothing else, we should have a relationship," Hubbard shared in a recent interview.

Florida Georgia Line officially split in 2022 amid tensions over artistic direction, political differences, and miscommunication regarding social projects. Since then, both artists have pursued solo careers, with Hubbard preparing a forthcoming collaboration with Tim McGraw and Kelley focusing on protecting the duo's legacy.